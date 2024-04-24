iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

