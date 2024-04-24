ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $325.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

