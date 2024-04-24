Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.80 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

