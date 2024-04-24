BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $585.39

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 585.39 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.10). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.29), with a volume of 272,102 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3,677.25 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 11.45 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9,375.00%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

