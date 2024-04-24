Brett D. Heffes Sells 8,290 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $374.00 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $308.92 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Winmark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

