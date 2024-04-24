Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 729 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.94.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

