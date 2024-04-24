Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,593 RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.73.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 71.41%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

