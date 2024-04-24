Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.27. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
About Check-Cap
