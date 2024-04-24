Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$280.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.39. Collective Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.05.

Insider Activity at Collective Mining

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,855 shares of company stock valued at $297,682. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

