Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

COLL stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

