Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

TSE:VET opened at C$16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.52. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

