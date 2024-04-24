Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $44,244,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. FMR LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.