Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.55.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

