Cwm LLC Buys 4,626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

