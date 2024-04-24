Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09.

