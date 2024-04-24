Sigma Planning Corp Sells 40,944 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $537,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after buying an additional 136,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,990,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

