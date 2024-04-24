Cwm LLC Purchases 19,984 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.