Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.95

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMFGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.29. Fortescue shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 12,526 shares.

Fortescue Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Fortescue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Fortescue’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

