Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.46. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,867,962 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $565.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.68.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

