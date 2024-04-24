Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 304,215 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2,839.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

