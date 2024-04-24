Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 304,215 shares changing hands.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
