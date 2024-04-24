Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

