Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.66. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,970,813 shares trading hands.

Origin Materials Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 85,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 971.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 198,871 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

