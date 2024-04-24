Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.66. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,970,813 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
