Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.66. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,970,813 shares trading hands.

Origin Materials Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 85,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 971.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 198,871 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

