FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.8 %

FJUN opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $600.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.