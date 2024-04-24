Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

HAI opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.23. Haivision Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of C$34.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2697701 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HAI shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.