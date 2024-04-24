F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after buying an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after buying an additional 694,059 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.