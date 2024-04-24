F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:FNB opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after buying an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after buying an additional 694,059 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
