International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.23.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $182.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.