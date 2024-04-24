Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.