Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $36,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

