Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 7,526 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Jamf by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
