Frank Calabria Sells 21,000 Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.60 ($6.19), for a total value of A$201,600.00 ($130,064.52).
Frank Calabria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Frank Calabria 73,278 shares of Origin Energy stock.
Origin Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Origin Energy Increases Dividend
About Origin Energy
Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.