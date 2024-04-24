Frank Calabria Sells 21,000 Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.60 ($6.19), for a total value of A$201,600.00 ($130,064.52).

Frank Calabria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Frank Calabria 73,278 shares of Origin Energy stock.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

About Origin Energy

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

