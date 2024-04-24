Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 274,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

