Xponance Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 19,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

