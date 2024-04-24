Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maricann Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MARI
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group Company Profile
Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maricann Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.