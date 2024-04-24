Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total transaction of $962,165.80.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total transaction of $3,023,299.38.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,338.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.03.

MicroStrategy last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

