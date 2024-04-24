NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $281.60

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281.60 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 281.13 ($3.47), with a volume of 182187547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.70 ($3.42).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.89 ($3.88).

The stock has a market cap of £24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

