Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.