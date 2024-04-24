Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.84. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

