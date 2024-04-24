LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.