OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,400 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

