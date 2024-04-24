D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

