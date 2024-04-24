Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 245,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 100,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

