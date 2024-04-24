Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 14,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 50,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.1918 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

