Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%.

Insider Transactions at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.