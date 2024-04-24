Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

