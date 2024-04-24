Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.5 %

EFX opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.