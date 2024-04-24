Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,831 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 346.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

