Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 97.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

