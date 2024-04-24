Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.