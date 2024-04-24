Sigma Planning Corp Has $934,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

