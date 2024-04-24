SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

